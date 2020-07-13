Chef John's Salisbury Steak

My husband and I loved this recipe; We usually don't agree on a 5 star rating. I made the recipe as is except for 3 minor changes. I added 2 chopped garlic cloves when the onions were almost translucent. I used 90% lean ground beef because I had it. Also, the broth seemed too liquidy even after the suggested 10 minutes of boiling. So, I mixed another Tablespoon of flour with about 1/4 cup cream. I whisked this into the broth and it was perfect. We liked the amount of mustard and all other flavors in the recipe. I did let the meat mixture sit in the frig for about 2 hours as suggested, and I was surprised how moist the steaks came out, even with leaner beef. Thanks for this recipe, Chef John.