Chef John's Salisbury Steak

When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For the Steaks:
For the Gravy:

Directions

  • Combine beef, black pepper, dry mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, egg, cayenne, and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Use a fork or your hands to stir the ingredients until very evenly distributed.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours, or up to overnight.

  • While the meat is resting, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick pan over high heat; add mushrooms, onions, and a pinch of salt. Saute, stirring occasionally, until very nicely browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and add flour. Cook and stir for 3 minutes.

  • Stir in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and beef broth; increase heat to high. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy thickens slightly and reduces, about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust salt as needed. Transfer to a glass measuring cup, scraping the pan clean with a spatula, and reserve.

  • Remove meat from the refrigerator and divide into 4 equal portions. Moisten hands and form meat into oval patties, about 1/2 inch thick. Season both sides of the patties lightly with salt.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the previously used nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Pour in gravy and bring to a simmer; reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until gravy is piping hot, and the meat is just cooked through and springs back lightly when touched, about 5 minutes.

Chef's Notes:

You can use the meat mixture immediately rather than wrapping and refrigerating.

You can make the meatballs round or in any shape you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 29g; cholesterol 156.1mg; sodium 729.7mg. Full Nutrition
