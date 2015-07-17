Grilled Pork and Pineapple Kabobs

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Ditch the boring grilled chicken for a lean and juicy pork tenderloin with pineapple. Your kids will love the fun new way of eating dinner, and you will love the sweet and savory flavor combos this recipe offers.

By skinnymom

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 kabobs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pork, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil, lime juice, Sriracha, ginger, and garlic in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake up to combine well. Refrigerate for 1 hour, turning occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • While the pork is marinating, soak skewers in water for about 20 minutes prior to using them. That will help the skewers to not burn up when exposed to the flame.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat and lightly grease the grates with a small amount of vegetable oil.

  • Thread the skewers with marinated pork, pineapple, and red pepper, alternating back and forth; discard the marinade.

  • Cook skewers on the preheated grill until they obtain grill marks and the pork is no longer pink, about 2 minutes per side. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Cook's Note:

You can use cooking spray to grease the grill grates instead of oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 466mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Thealy
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
I made these for a quick week night dinner. Followed recipe as written. It was delicious. So easy and so good. Served with easy fried rice recipe. Will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Pam M
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2021
A quick and easy dish and quite tasty. The only change I made was to add onions. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022