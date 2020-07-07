Air Fryer Chicken Satay with Dipping Sauce

Satay is a Southeast Asian dish of skewered and grilled meat, in this case, chicken, served with a sauce. It is a regional dish, with different flavors in different areas. This recipe is a very American version of chicken satay, done in the very American air fryer! Please note: different brands and sizes of air fryers will affect the cooking time and the number of batches.

By Bibi

prep:
15 mins
cook:
32 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 47 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine coconut milk, coconut aminos, ginger, fish sauce, garlic, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Add chicken pieces. Squeeze out most of the air, seal, and gently squeeze the chicken pieces until all are coated with marinade. Refrigerate, turning the bag occasionally, for at least 4 hours, and up to 24 hours.

  • Prepare dipping sauce 1 hour before cooking the chicken so flavors will have time to blend. Stir together teriyaki sauce, cashew butter, orange juice, garlic, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Refrigerate, tightly covered, until ready to serve.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Using a skewer accessory rack, thread chicken pieces on each skewer and place on the rack.

  • Put the rack in the air fryer basket and air fry for 8 minutes. Carefully turn each skewer, and continue cooking for an additional 8 minutes. Repeat with remaining chicken. Chicken is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle chopped cashews on top of the dipping sauce. Place skewers on top of hot cooked rice, with the dipping sauce. Garnish with cilantro sprigs.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute low-sodium soy sauce for coconut aminos, if preferred.

You can use any nut butter of your choice instead of cashew butter.

If you do not have a skewer rack, place the chicken pieces in a single layer on the bottom of the air fryer basket. Air fry at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 8 minutes, stir, and continue cooking for an additional 8 minutes. Repeat in batches until all the chicken is cooked.

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 867.8mg. Full Nutrition
