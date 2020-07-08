Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Lives up to its name! I only used a half of a jalapeño because I’m not used to using them and I thought it might be too spicy. Not to worry, next time I make this I will use the whole jalapeño. And I will definitely make this again. This was delicious and really easy to throw together. Served it with brown rice.
Loved this recipe. I paired it with roasted cauliflower rice from this sight. We will definitely put this in the rotation.
I added lime zest, used shallot instead of onion and roasted asparagus with the shrimp. This is such a great recipe!
Absolutely delicious and SO easy! I've been wanting to try a sheet pan dinner for a while and this was my first one. I will definitely be making this again!
Fantastic! Whole family loved this recipe
Absolutely delicious. As others have said, it could have used a bit more jerk seasoning (we like it spicy) but the flavor balance was amazing. The only changes I made were to sub the red pepper for zucchini (it’s what I had on hand and I love it), yellow onion for red and dried jalapeño for fresh. Served with seasoned yellow rice. This is a keeper!!
It was delicious! I bought fresh shrimp from a fish pier in florida. The only challenge for me was de-shelling, de-heading, de-veining the shrimp. I don't do it often so it took a long time. But I'd say it was worth it. Served over brown rice.
Was good, not as spicy as I was hoping. Only thing I did differently was brine the shrimp for 30 minutes prior to cooking (something we always do when cooking shrimp). Will make again.
Recipe was easy and delicious! I would definitely make it again! Made it as written