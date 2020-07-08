Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Rating: 4.95 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Get a taste of island life with Jamaican jerk-seasoned shrimp, juicy pineapple, roasted veggies, and spicy jalapenos. Serve over salad greens or, for a heartier meal, with cooked brown rice.

By Jamie

2 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line two 10x15-inch baking pans with foil.

  • Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp and pat dry.

  • Gently toss shrimp together with pineapple, bell peppers, red onion, jalapeno, oil, and jerk seasoning in a large bowl. Divide mixture between the prepared pans.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until shrimp are opaque, about 15 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with brown rice and lime wedges.

Cook's Note:

Thaw frozen shrimp before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 258.9mg; sodium 647.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Reviews:
anne
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2020
Lives up to its name! I only used a half of a jalapeño because I’m not used to using them and I thought it might be too spicy. Not to worry, next time I make this I will use the whole jalapeño. And I will definitely make this again. This was delicious and really easy to throw together. Served it with brown rice. Read More
hef4
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2020
Loved this recipe. I paired it with roasted cauliflower rice from this sight. We will definitely put this in the rotation. Read More
Carlene Barth
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2021
I added lime zest, used shallot instead of onion and roasted asparagus with the shrimp. This is such a great recipe! Read More
Dizzy
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2020
Absolutely delicious and SO easy! I've been wanting to try a sheet pan dinner for a while and this was my first one. I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Bethany92
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2020
Fantastic! Whole family loved this recipe Read More
CasiBK
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2021
Absolutely delicious. As others have said, it could have used a bit more jerk seasoning (we like it spicy) but the flavor balance was amazing. The only changes I made were to sub the red pepper for zucchini (it’s what I had on hand and I love it), yellow onion for red and dried jalapeño for fresh. Served with seasoned yellow rice. This is a keeper!! Read More
mary o
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2021
It was delicious! I bought fresh shrimp from a fish pier in florida. The only challenge for me was de-shelling, de-heading, de-veining the shrimp. I don't do it often so it took a long time. But I'd say it was worth it. Served over brown rice. Read More
jzimmer
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2020
Was good, not as spicy as I was hoping. Only thing I did differently was brine the shrimp for 30 minutes prior to cooking (something we always do when cooking shrimp). Will make again. Read More
Debbie
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2020
Recipe was easy and delicious! I would definitely make it again! Made it as written Read More
