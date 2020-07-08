Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Made this from the magazine. It was excellent. Instead of wedges, I cut the sweet potatoes into 1 inch cubes and used boneless chicken thighs, which is what I had. I might have done something wrong because it took much longer than 30 minutes for me. But overall, very good and definitely would make again.
I had four chicken thighs in the freezer and a pound of fresh Brussel Sprouts, but no sweet potatoes so I used Russet quartered & cubed. I had no freshThyme but used a tablespoon of the dry Thyme. My husband & I liked it and I may make it again.
I made the recipe exactly as written except I had to substitute broccoli for brussels sprouts. Absolutely delicious and so easy. I prepared it early in the morning, stuck it in the fridge, and put it in the oven at dinner time. I roasted it for 20 minutes, added the sauce, then roasted another 20 minutes. Perfect.
I have made this twice now with broccoli instead of sprouts. Its wonderful. I also add a small yellow onion, roughly chopped. At the halfway point I add the dried cranberries and they cook with the rest of the tray. This has to be one of the easiest, most tasty recipes I've come across of this site for years.
We loved it. I used broccoli instead of brussel sprouts because no one in our family likes them. I cooked an extra 5 minutes to make sure the chicken was done! Great recipe.
Beautiful aroma and flavor. Next time, I would skip mixing the Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes together. Just lay the chicken out on the baking tray with the potatoes and veggies, brush with oil, salt, and pepper. That is essentially the first step anyway. Also, I suggest lining the baking sheet with parchment paper instead of foil. Some of the food sticks to the foil.
I cooked the chicken on a separate tray from the veggies because it took longer to cook. The veggies with the toasted pecans and dried cranberries is a very good side dish by itself.
It took longer to cook than the receipe called for. I didn't have maple syrup so I used honey. It was very good! I will make it often.
Fantastic!! I swapped the sweet potatoes for butternut squash and the family loved it. Also had dried cherries to get rid of, so I used this in place of the cranberries and it worked out great.