Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.88 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A little maple syrup brings life to chicken thighs and caramelizes Brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Dried cranberries and pecans add tartness and crunch.

By Jamie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 10x15-inch baking pan with foil.

  • Whisk 1 teaspoon olive oil, maple syrup, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Toss sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts together in a large bowl with 2 teaspoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Brush chicken with remaining olive oil and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Arrange chicken, smooth sides down, in the center of the prepared pan. Arrange vegetables around chicken.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Turn chicken over; brush it, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with maple syrup mixture. Continue to roast until potatoes are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts of the chicken registers 175 degrees F (80 degrees C), about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with pecans and cranberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 593.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
David Sipos
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2020
Made this from the magazine. It was excellent. Instead of wedges, I cut the sweet potatoes into 1 inch cubes and used boneless chicken thighs, which is what I had. I might have done something wrong because it took much longer than 30 minutes for me. But overall, very good and definitely would make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Pattiwak
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2020
I had four chicken thighs in the freezer and a pound of fresh Brussel Sprouts, but no sweet potatoes so I used Russet quartered & cubed. I had no freshThyme but used a tablespoon of the dry Thyme. My husband & I liked it and I may make it again. Read More
mary718
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2021
I made the recipe exactly as written except I had to substitute broccoli for brussels sprouts. Absolutely delicious and so easy. I prepared it early in the morning, stuck it in the fridge, and put it in the oven at dinner time. I roasted it for 20 minutes, added the sauce, then roasted another 20 minutes. Perfect. Read More
Sammy Davis
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2021
I have made this twice now with broccoli instead of sprouts. Its wonderful. I also add a small yellow onion, roughly chopped. At the halfway point I add the dried cranberries and they cook with the rest of the tray. This has to be one of the easiest, most tasty recipes I've come across of this site for years. Read More
Motisola
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2021
We loved it. I used broccoli instead of brussel sprouts because no one in our family likes them. I cooked an extra 5 minutes to make sure the chicken was done! Great recipe. Read More
Roya Kambin
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2021
Beautiful aroma and flavor. Next time, I would skip mixing the Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes together. Just lay the chicken out on the baking tray with the potatoes and veggies, brush with oil, salt, and pepper. That is essentially the first step anyway. Also, I suggest lining the baking sheet with parchment paper instead of foil. Some of the food sticks to the foil. Read More
S.E.
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2020
I cooked the chicken on a separate tray from the veggies because it took longer to cook. The veggies with the toasted pecans and dried cranberries is a very good side dish by itself. Read More
Suzie
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2020
It took longer to cook than the receipe called for. I didn't have maple syrup so I used honey. It was very good! I will make it often. Read More
Jeri Edwards
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2021
Fantastic!! I swapped the sweet potatoes for butternut squash and the family loved it. Also had dried cherries to get rid of, so I used this in place of the cranberries and it worked out great. Read More
