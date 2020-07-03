Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dinner can be on the table in just 20 minutes with this easy shrimp dish. Sweet shrimp, a hint of heat from the Cajun seasoning and red pepper flakes, and creamy fettuccine are perfect for a quick weeknight meal.

By Bren

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 8 minutes. Reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking water and drain the remaining water.

  • Combine flour and Cajun seasoning in a small bowl. Pat shrimp dry and add to the bowl, tossing to coat.

  • Heat butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Place shrimp into the skillet once the butter bubbles and cook for 2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a clean bowl. Add garlic to the same skillet and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour chicken broth into the skillet and scrape up any brown bits.

  • Whisk in remaining flour-Cajun seasoning slowly until well incorporated. Season with white pepper and red pepper flakes. Reduce heat to medium-low and slowly whisk in cream; cook for 2 minutes. Add Parmesan cheese slowly, whisking constantly. Cook until sauce has thickened, 2 minutes more. Return shrimp to the skillet and add pasta; toss to combine.

  • Mix in a little of the cooking water if the sauce is too thick, 1 tablespoon at a time. Taste and season with salt, if necessary. Serve sprinkled with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
820 calories; protein 39.7g; carbohydrates 62.2g; fat 47.7g; cholesterol 292.7mg; sodium 817.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Barron Zili
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2021
Easy prep, easy cook, simple ingredients. ? all I added was a little nutmeg and a little extra Parmesan and it was perfect!? Read More
Christine Ericson
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2020
I used Cappello's gluten free fettucine noodles and sorghum flour (gluten free) instead of the noodles and flour called for in the recipe. The recipe was delicious! I doubled it as the recipe said it served one but it ended up feeding my husband and me twice! He was skeptical about it at first but LOVED it. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Sue Wright
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2020
I can't believe I haven't written a review! this was absolutely delicious and I loved that it was sized for one serving. Read More
Adriana A Scott
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2020
It was my first time making this and it was pretty easy. Read More
