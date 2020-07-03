Grilled Orange Chicken Thigh Skewers with Pineapple and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated

Orange juice lights up the marinade with bright flavor, for boneless, skinless chicken thigh skewers that you grill, outside. Each skewer is filled with colorful, healthy veggies and the added bonus of fresh pineapple. Serve over your favorite rice, and add a green vegetable or salad.

By Bibi

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 skewers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine coconut aminos, orange juice, avocado oil, ginger, and chile-garlic paste in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Season marinade with salt and pepper and add chicken pieces. Gently squeeze the sides of the bag, coating all of the chicken with the marinade. Squeeze out as much air as possible, seal, and spread out chicken pieces in a single layer inside the bag.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight, turning the bag a few times during that time.

  • Drain marinade into a small saucepan and add pineapple juice. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil until marinade has reduced to 1/2 cup, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Meanwhile, alternately thread each skewer with chicken, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, and pineapple. Repeat until each skewer is filled.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Set skewers on the hot grill grate. Brush with reduced marinade, reduce heat to medium, close the lid, and grill 4 to 5 minutes. Turn and brush with marinade reduction. Monitor for flare-ups, and move skewers as necessary to manage any flames. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Serve skewers over hot cooked rice.

Cook's Note:

Use soy sauce instead of coconut aminos if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 798.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022