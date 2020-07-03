Tofu Satay with Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Indonesian-style vegan satay marinade seasons skewered chunks of tofu before they're grilled. Serve with peanut sauce to replicate this Asian street food as an appetizer or, if desired, serve over rice for a meal.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Creamy Peanut Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix coconut milk, kecap manis, curry paste, turmeric powder, ginger, and vegan fish sauce together in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Seal and shake to mix.

  • Cut tofu into 2-inch pieces and place in the bag. Seal and shake to coat. Allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes.

  • Combine peanut butter, coconut milk, chili-garlic sauce, kecap manis, lime juice, and ginger in a bowl. Whisk until sauce is smooth. Set aside.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove the tofu pieces and tap to remove any excess marinade. Skewer an equal number of tofu pieces onto each skewer.

  • Grill the skewers on each side until browned, basting the skewers with the marinade as they cook, 10 to 15 minutes total.

  • Drizzle the peanut sauce over the skewers and serve with extra sauce and lime wedges on the side.

Cook's Note:

If you like, cook the cubes before skewering, so they cook on each side to increase the crunchy texture. You can also use a griddle instead of a grill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 22.9g; sodium 1325mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
natalie
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2021
This was easy compared to some Thai inspired recipes and was very yummy and a generous portion. I ate it the first night with noodles and vegetables and the second night with rice and vegetables. I made it in the broiler as it is winter and not BBQ weather. Read More
