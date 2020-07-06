Shrimp Mac and Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 232.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.5g 29 %
carbohydrates: 16.6g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 12.2g 19 %
saturated fat: 7.5g 37 %
cholesterol: 83mg 28 %
vitamin a iu: 482IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 42.4mcg 11 %
calcium: 228.6mg 23 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 27.5mg 10 %
potassium: 178.3mg 5 %
sodium: 288.3mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 109.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved