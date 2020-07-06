Shrimp Mac and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese takes on a subtle coastal flair with the addition of shrimp. I used cooked salad shrimp as I found the size comparable to the elbow macaroni.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour 5 cups water into a saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Add macaroni and boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour until a smooth paste is formed. Slowly pour in milk, stirring to incorporate. Add 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Cajun seasoning. Drain macaroni and stir into the sauce. Add frozen shrimp and stir to combine.

  • Pour macaroni mixture into an oval au gratin dish. Top with panko bread crumbs and 2 tablespoons Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and golden, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 288.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

dani88
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2020
Doubled up the recipe and baked for 40 minutes. Delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laurie O'Reilly
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2021
Creamy and delicious! Easy to put together. Read More
Karennina
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2021
Delicious! I included some swiss cheese with the cheddar because I had it. I tripled this recipe (1 1/2 cups dry macaroni) and baked it 35 minutes. Used raw thawed shrimp. It did need more salt, but that was added at the table. Read More
sundrenchedkisses
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2021
My family loved it! Read More
Leroy Jenkins
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2021
Only increased the quantity Read More
