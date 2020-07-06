Classic Italian Veal Spezzatino

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Veal chunks are stewed with vegetables until tender and flavorful. This classic Italian dish is less soupy than stews from other cuisines. Even though there are potatoes in the recipe, it is typically served alongside polenta or mashed potatoes. Leftover stew freezes beautifully.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cornstarch, paprika, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Pat veal chunks dry and toss them with cornstarch mixture to coat.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add veal pieces to the pot, one by one, and brown on all sides. Set aside leftover cornstarch.

  • Reduce heat slightly and add onion, carrot, celery, and red chile pepper; cook until fragrant, stirring often, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in broth and wine. Deglaze pot using a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits off the bottom. Add potatoes, tomatoes, peas, and bay leaf. Stir and cover.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until veal is fork-tender, potatoes are cooked, and liquid has thickened, about 1 hour. Add some water from time to time to keep the stew from burning, but don't let it get soupy. Add leftover cornstarch if the stew needs thickening at the end.

Cook's Note:

This dish should not be soupy - it is not a dish to eat in a bowl with a spoon like American stews, but you will need to add water occasionally to keep it from burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 153.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews:
LEP5
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2020
Added more corn starch, spices ad beef broth! Read More
Patricia Sandona LaVelle
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2021
Made this for tonight's dinner. Great basic recipe. Had to change somewhat due to my Covid 19 pantry. Did not have vegetable broth, used chicken. Did not have Thai chile pepper, used a few drop of hot sauce. Recipe calls for minced onion, carrots and celery I cut into small chunks. I omitted the peas (family dislike) and potatoes. Served with a side of polenta. This reminded me of veal stew my Italian grandmother and mother served. Absolutely delicious. Read More
