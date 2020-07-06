Classic Italian Veal Spezzatino
Veal chunks are stewed with vegetables until tender and flavorful. This classic Italian dish is less soupy than stews from other cuisines. Even though there are potatoes in the recipe, it is typically served alongside polenta or mashed potatoes. Leftover stew freezes beautifully.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This dish should not be soupy - it is not a dish to eat in a bowl with a spoon like American stews, but you will need to add water occasionally to keep it from burning.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 153.9mg. Full Nutrition