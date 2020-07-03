Grilled Chicken Satay

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fire up the grill for this Indonesian-inspired chicken satay. Skewers of perfectly cooked chicken are served with a fresh and flavourful peanut sauce. So delicious that no one will be able to have just one!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Marinade:
Peanut Sauce:

Directions

  • Put wooden skewers in a shallow dish and cover with water. Let soak for 20 minutes.

  • Place chicken strips into a bowl. Combine soy sauce, tomato sauce, peanut oil, garlic, pepper, and cumin in a small bowl; mix to combine. Pour over chicken strips and mix so chicken is well coated on all sides. Marinate for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make the peanut sauce. Add 1 tablespoon oil to a hot skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Add peanut butter, sugar, soy sauce, and water. Mix well. Cook until sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Add lemon juice and remove from heat.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Thread each chicken strip onto a skewer.

  • Place skewers on the preheated grill and cook for a total of 10 minutes, flipping once halfway through cooking. Serve the satay skewers immediately with the peanut sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 432.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Tara Murrish
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2020
I had to cook this on my large George Foreman and not on the grill, but it was DELICIOUS! I had peanut sauce for the only time at a restaurant about a decade ago and haven't really stopped thinking about it since. I'm so glad that I found this recipe because it was just as good as I've been thinking about all this time! Read More
Jude K
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2021
Easy and tasty! Read More
