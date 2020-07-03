Grilled Chicken Satay
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 108.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.3g 19 %
carbohydrates: 4.6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 6.2g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 19.4mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 22.6IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 5.9mg 46 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 2.8mg 5 %
folate: 7.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 12.4mg 1 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 21.2mg 8 %
potassium: 140.5mg 4 %
sodium: 432.5mg 17 %
calories from fat: 55.4
