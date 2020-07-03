Crispy Grilled Potato Wedges

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Seasoned grilled potato wedges that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Boiling them first is not only key for texture but it also allows the wedges to absorb the seasoning. Dip in ranch dressing or favorite dipping sauce if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
16 potato wedges
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut each potato in half lengthwise. Place each half flesh-side down on the cutting board and cut each half lengthwise again to make 4 large wedges. Cut each wedge in half lengthwise again for a total of 8 wedges per potato.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potato wedges and boil for about 10 minutes. Drain in a colander.

  • Whisk olive oil, salt, pepper, onion powder, chili powder, and cumin together in a bowl until smooth. Add wedges and gently toss to coat.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill wedges for 4 minutes. Flip and grill for 4 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 13.7g; sodium 595.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Karen Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2020
I love this recipe! It’s a great side item to grilled ribeye steaks. I added more black pepper and more chili powder to spice it up a little more along with chives. It was perfect. Read More
Tricia
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2020
I made this recipe exactly as it. The flavor was good but the potatoes fell apart when mixing with the spices. This caused a challenge on the grill. The next time I will try to only cook them for 5 minutes. Grilling them was what made them so delicious. Nice and crispy on the outside. You can also alter the spices to your liking. Good recipe Nicole. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Nina Rychlik
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2020
Love the flavors! Instead of using grill, I used convection oven set at 425. Used large cookie sheet with sides, placed a rack from roaster on it, sprayed both with cooking oil. Placed potatoes on rack and baked for 10-15 mins until fork tested cooked. Much easier and clean-up a breeze! Read More
