Crispy Grilled Potato Wedges
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 253.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.6g 7 %
carbohydrates: 30.4g 10 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 1.4g
fat: 13.7g 21 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 104IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 33.9mg 56 %
folate: 28mcg 7 %
calcium: 25.2mg 3 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 41mg 15 %
potassium: 731.5mg 21 %
sodium: 595.7mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 123.7
