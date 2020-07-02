Quick Tofu Stir-Fry

Crumbled tofu, frozen vegetables, and black bean sauce create a fast and easy dinner or lunch. Serve with rice or noodles for a complete meal.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat peanut oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Crumble the drained tofu and stir-fry until crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove tofu with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

  • Add spring onions and frozen vegetables. Stir-fry until crisp and heated throughout, about 5 minutes. Remove from wok and add to the tofu.

  • Pour black bean sauce and vegetable broth into the wok. Stir together and cook until sauce is hot and has thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Return tofu and vegetables to the wok. Toss to coat. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 528.3mg. Full Nutrition
