Quick Tofu Stir-Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 149.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.2g 16 %
carbohydrates: 14.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 2.9g
fat: 7.9g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 0.1mg
vitamin a iu: 2718.8IU 54 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 20.8mg 35 %
folate: 49mcg 12 %
calcium: 262.9mg 26 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 51.7mg 19 %
potassium: 410.8mg 12 %
sodium: 528.3mg 21 %
calories from fat: 71
