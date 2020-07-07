Easy Grilled Shrimp

When you want a quick, easy dinner, nothing can beat shrimp to the table! The shrimp marinate in a tasty combination of flavors while the grill is preheating. The other dishes in your dinner need to be ready when the grill is, because the shrimp will only take about 4 minutes. Use this grilled shrimp as a main dish, with a side of yellow rice and a green veggie, or use them in yummy shrimp tacos, inside corn tortillas with your favorite toppings.

By Bibi

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine olive oil, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, sugar, cayenne, and salt in a small bowl; stir until marinade is well mixed.

  • Thread shrimp on metal skewers and pat dry. Brush with marinade and refrigerate.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook shrimp on the hot grill until the edges begin to turn white, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn and continue grilling until shrimp is white and no longer translucent, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 373.3mg. Full Nutrition
