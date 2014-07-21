Quinoa and Oatmeal Cookies

This is a high-protein cookie packed with the vitamins of fruit and veggies as well. Even better than that: it's delicious! You don't know you're eating something healthy.

By punkim30

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix quinoa, peaches, coconut, almond butter, brown sugar, spinach, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl until well combined. Add oats and mix well.

  • Mix flour, milk powder, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Add the flour mixture to the quinoa mixture. Mix until combined.

  • Scoop mixture by large spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated for 15 to 18 minutes. Allow to set for 2 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring cookies to wire racks to continue cooling.

Cook's Note:

Add chocolate chips to make it extra yummy. You can substitute any pureed fruit/veggie mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 119.8mg. Full Nutrition
