Instant Pot® Broccolini and Potato Salad
This salad is so quick to throw together, using your Instant Pot® to cook the broccolini and potatoes at the same time. You can whip up the dressing while the veggies are cooking. I like to serve this salad at either slightly warm or at room temperature. Makes a great side salad to grilled meats, poultry, or fish.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 14.1g; sodium 477.1mg. Full Nutrition