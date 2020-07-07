Instant Pot® Broccolini and Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated

This salad is so quick to throw together, using your Instant Pot® to cook the broccolini and potatoes at the same time. You can whip up the dressing while the veggies are cooking. I like to serve this salad at either slightly warm or at room temperature. Makes a great side salad to grilled meats, poultry, or fish.

By Kim's Cooking Now

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer basket into a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add potatoes to the basket, then lay broccolini on top. Pour 1 1/2 cups water over the vegetables. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 3 minutes. Allow 5 to 10 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Transfer broccolini and potatoes to a serving bowl and let cool.

  • Meanwhile, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour dressing over broccolini and potatoes. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate, removing from the refrigerator 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 14.1g; sodium 477.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
