Roasted Potatoes with Harissa Butter
Harissa is North African chile paste that definitely packs a punch. In this recipe, I mixed it with butter and tossed it with roasted potatoes for a quick, delicious side dish.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can serve the harissa butter alongside the potatoes as a dip, if preferred.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 530.2mg. Full Nutrition