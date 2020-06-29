Roasted Potatoes with Harissa Butter

Harissa is North African chile paste that definitely packs a punch. In this recipe, I mixed it with butter and tossed it with roasted potatoes for a quick, delicious side dish.

By LauraF

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Rinse potatoes in a colander to remove excess starch. Drain.

  • Place potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl; add 1 tablespoon oil and salt and toss to coat. Cover and microwave on high for 4 minutes. Stir, cover again, and microwave until fork-tender, about 2 minutes more. Drain well.

  • Spread potatoes on the lined baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining oil and toss to coat. Spread out in an even layer.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Stir and continue roasting until evenly browned, about 5 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, combine butter, harissa, cilantro, and lemon zest in the same bowl. Mash together with a fork. Taste and season with salt if needed. Add potatoes to the harissa butter and toss. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

You can serve the harissa butter alongside the potatoes as a dip, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 530.2mg. Full Nutrition
Brian
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2020
I was hesitant at first, as this was out of my comfort zone. I’m happy I tried it. For me the flavor was unique. My grocery store offered the paste in both mild and hot. I bought both and used the mild. Love the taste but will incorporate some of the hotter one. I also cooked the potatoes longer. Definitely will make again. Read More
