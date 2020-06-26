School Cafeteria Spaghetti

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There were only two things that created a buzz around school when I was growing up: upcoming teacher workdays and spaghetti day in the cafeteria. School spaghetti was one of my favorite dishes then, and it still is now! Try this simple, yet more grownup, version.

By Michelle Marcos

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a wide pan over medium-high heat. Saute onion and bell pepper in the hot oil until soft, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Mix Italian dressing mix into ground beef and add to the hot pan; saute until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain. Add spaghetti sauce and simmer over medium heat for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain and add beef mixture; mix well. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish and top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is browned, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use you favorite spaghetti sauce for this.

You can use a red bell pepper instead of green if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
759 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 127.5mg; sodium 994.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
S.E.
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2021
This does remind me of the spaghetti we had in grade school lunches growing up. It made a very easy and quick week night supper. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2021
You add taco seasoning to ground beef when making tacos so it only makes sense you add Italian seasoning to ground beef when making spaghetti, right? The thought has never crossed my mind and it is genius! The only reason I am giving this 4 instead of 5 is that spaghetti sauce does not come in 26 ounces. 24 ounces is a standard size jar. On that note, I bought two 24 ouncers, used 26 as the recipe calls for but then ended up adding a total of 30 ounces because it needed it and next time I'll use 32 ounces. Read More
