Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms
These air fryer breaded mushrooms are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Don't forget the ranch dressing for dipping!
Very tasty. I thought the second dredging would be too much but it put a really crispy coating when using the air fryer
The recipe is too complex. The outcome was not worth the time. Sorry to give a bad review but after the effort made to make the dish I ended up throwing most of it out.
I made this a few times with plain bread crumbs also breaded them only once. I sprayed olive oil cooking spray on them. They turned out ok. Not as good as real fried mushrooms but not as much clean up either
We enjoyed these dipped in ranch dressing. Instead of spraying cooking spray I poured a little melted butter over them.
Easy recipe. Good flavor, but the crust was a little tough and chewy.
I agree with reviewer Robert. Not good.
I followed the recipe to a tee. Totally tasteless and hard as a rock on the outside and under-cooked on the inside. Don't waste your time on this one
