Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms

These air fryer breaded mushrooms are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Don't forget the ranch dressing for dipping!

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs in a bowl.

  • Combine flour, plain bread crumbs, panko bread crumbs, kosher salt, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, paprika, and seafood seasoning in a separate bowl.

  • Dip mushrooms in beaten eggs, then in seasoned bread crumb mixture. Dip back into eggs and into seasoned bread crumb mixture again. Place on a plate.

  • Place a batch of mushrooms in the air fryer basket, making sure none are overlapping. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cook in the preheated air fryer for 6 minutes. Shake basket and spray any chalky spots with nonstick cooking spray. Cook for 6 minutes more. Repeat with remaining mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 540.4mg. Full Nutrition
