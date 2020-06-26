Lentil, Quinoa, and Mung Bean Salad

Packed with fiber, protein, and potassium and lightly dressed with fresh lemon juice and olive oil. This is a family favorite that is always requested for cookouts. I sometimes add a little honey as the acid in lemons can vary depending on the lemon that is used. Top each serving with a little feta, if desired.

By Bren

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place mung beans into a large container and cover with several inches of cool water; let soak, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Bring 2 cups salted water to a boil in a medium pot. Add lentils and bay leaf, cover, and simmer over low heat for 18 to 20 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile, drain mung beans. Bring 2 cups salted water to a boil in a small pot. Add mung beans, cover, and simmer over low heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.

  • Bring 2 cups salted water and quinoa to a boil in a medium pot. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until all water has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and let steam for 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Place lemon juice, zest, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in the bottom of a large bowl. Drizzle in oil, whisking constantly until dressing is smooth. Add cooled lentils, mung beans, and quinoa; stir to combine. Add cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, green onions, and parsley; stir to incorporate. Refrigerate until cool, about 1 hour. Taste and adjust salt, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 11.1g; sodium 305.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

manella
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2020
Fresh and delicious!! I followed the recipe to a T except I could not find Mung beans so I left them out. It was a very tasty and light lunch. As the submitter stated: fibre and protein and filling. Just as good the next day also. July 2020. Read More
