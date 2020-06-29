Strawberry Cream Cheese Squares

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a light dessert that I like to make in the summertime. It consists of a shortbread crust topped with a cream cheese layer and then fresh strawberries and a gelatin glaze. Serve with additional whipped topping, if desired.

By Kim's Cooking Now

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 squares
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Shortbread:
Cream Cheese Layer:
Strawberry Layer:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together in a medium bowl until well combined. Add flour and continue to beat until dough comes together and is no longer dry.

  • Press the dough into an 8x8-inch pan, smoothing the surface evenly with your fingers. Prick the dough all over with a fork to allow any steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, make the filling. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together until smooth. Fold in whipped topping until combined. Refrigerate while the shortbread cools and you prepare the strawberry topping.

  • Whisk water, sugar, and cornstarch together in a small pan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Add gelatin and whisk until incorporated. Remove from heat and set aside to cool, whisking occasionally to prevent a skin from forming on the top.

  • Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled shortbread. Top evenly with sliced strawberries then pour gelatin mixture evenly over the strawberries. Refrigerate until set. Cut into squares

Cook's Note:

You can switch up the fruits and/or Jell-O(R) flavors to suit your tastes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 173mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022