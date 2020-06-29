Strawberry Cream Cheese Squares
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 444.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.4g 9 %
carbohydrates: 51.2g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 37.8g
fat: 25.5g 39 %
saturated fat: 17.4g 87 %
cholesterol: 54.5mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 690.2IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin c: 21.7mg 36 %
folate: 37.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 33.2mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 10.4mg 4 %
potassium: 110.5mg 3 %
sodium: 173mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 229.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.