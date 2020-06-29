Strawberry Cream Cheese Squares

First off we really did like this (still have some in the refrigerator) but, I'm only giving it 3 stars for a couple reasons. First, the crust was extremely hard. My husband said he almost needed a chisel to cut it! I don't know why, other then maybe I pressed down too much on it before going in the oven. I think next time since the filling is lighter that I'm going to go with a graham cracker crust. That just seems like it would go better. Secondly, there is just way too much sugar in this!! I will probably use 3/4 cup of powdered sugar in the filling next time instead of a cup since the whipped topping is already sweet. Then there's the strawberry layer. The recipe as is calls for another 1/4 cup of sugar along with the strawberry gelatin. I thought that was a little excessive so I only used 1 Tbls. and it was still plenty sweet, (I don't like things overly sweet). The gelatin on it's own has enough sugar in it so next time, if I make it, I will eliminate sugar in that step. It's just overkill and not necessary.

