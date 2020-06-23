Strawberry and Spinach Salad with Honey-Poppy Seed Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy-to-find items come together to make a salad that is out of the ordinary! Sweet strawberries, fresh spinach, crunchy pecans, and crispy bacon are drizzled with a tangy-sweet poppy seed dressing, perfect for brunch or even a fancy dinner. Refrigerate any extra salad dressing in a sealed container for up to 4 days.

By Bibi

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 salads
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Combine avocado oil, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey, poppy seeds, mustard, and salt in a pint-sized jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake vigorously, about 1 minute. Refrigerate until salad is ready.

    Advertisement

  • Divide spinach leaves among 4 salad plates. Distribute strawberries on each plate. Top with crumbled bacon and chopped pecans. Drizzle salad dressing over each plate and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 388.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022