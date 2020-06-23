Rhubarb Cream Pie Martini

Creamy, slightly tangy, and sweet--all the delicious flavors of rhubarb cream pie are packed into this martini! Perfect as an after-dinner drink or any time you're craving a little something sweet. This will make enough crumb mixture to rim 6 to 8 drinks.

Recipe by France C

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs and brown sugar in a small bowl. Wet the rim of a martini glass with water and drip into the crumb mixture to coat.

  • Place ice, rhubarb simple syrup, vodka, and half-and-half in a cocktail shaker; cover and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds. Strain into the martini glass and serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

I use the Rhubarb Simple Syrup recipe from this site. A half recipe will make about 8 martinis. Any leftover syrup can be used to flavor sparkling water or drizzle over ice cream.

You may substitute Le Fruit de Monin(R) Rhubarb Syrup, however proportions may need to be adjusted.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of crumb mixture, which is enough to make 6 to 8 martinis.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 158.1mg. Full Nutrition
