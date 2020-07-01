4-Ingredient Buffalo Chicken Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 156.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.7g 5 %
carbohydrates: 2.9g 1 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 6.6g 33 %
cholesterol: 34mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 250.7IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg
folate: 6.2mcg 2 %
calcium: 77.9mg 8 %
magnesium: 5.1mg 2 %
potassium: 63mg 2 %
sodium: 357.9mg 14 %
calories from fat: 112.1
