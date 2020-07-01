Baking Powder Hamburger Buns

Rating: 2 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These quick homemade hamburger burger buns bake up beautifully, with a sturdy bottom that stands up to whatever you can pile on, but with an interior texture that's surprisingly light.

By Clabber Girl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 hamburger buns
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda.

  • Add buttermilk and eggs and beat on low speed 30 seconds until combined, then beat 1 minute on high speed. Dough will be sticky and will have the appearance of frosting.

  • With wet hands, scoop out 6 to 8 even portions of dough and place them on prepared baking sheet, mounding the dough slightly into a bun shape.

  • Re-wet fingers and smooth the tops and sides of each bun. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

  • Allow to cool. Slice buns lengthwise. Serve with burgers, chicken, fish, veggies or whatever you like!

Cook's Note:

The dough is sticky, so do keep a bowl of water handy to wet your hands before scooping out the dough for each bun and smoothing out the tops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 1114.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Amateur Baker
Rating: 1 stars
02/20/2021
Baked, sesame seed topped pancakes anyone? Dough is to runny. Read More
