Taco Macaroni Skillet

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A Mexican take on classic mac & cheese! This creamy beef and noodle dish is perked up with green chiles, taco seasoning, and tomatoes. Perfect for taco night or any day of the week.

By Ortega

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook beef in a large skillet, stirring frequently, until brown; drain.

  • Stir in water, tomatoes with juice, chiles, and seasoning mix. Cook until mixture comes to a boil.

  • Add pasta; return to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 14 to 16 minutes or until pasta is tender.

  • Stir in evaporated milk. Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese over top. Cover; let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 550.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Shari k.
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2020
Very tasty ... I added a little more macaroni to make it a little thicker, but no other changes. Read More
plates4u
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2021
This recipe is overall very good. I do however think that it may need a full cup of the macaroni so it is less soupy. Flavor wise is good, but I would recommend adjusting the salt if needed. Will make it again! Read More
JoAnne
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2021
I found this recipe very easy and delicious. My family really enjoyed. Read More
