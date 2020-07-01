Butternut Squash Fritters

If you love potato pancakes but don't want all that starch, give this recipe a try. A fun and easy way to eat your veggies. Starting with Green Giant Veggie Spirals® makes prep a breeze. Enjoy these fritters for breakfast or snack.

By Green Giant

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blot excess moisture from Green Giant Veggie Spirals® Butternut Squash with paper towel. Combine butternut squash, flour, Parmesan cheese, eggs, and sage in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Stir gently until mixture is just combined.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook 4 pancakes (use about 3 tablespoons mixture per pancake), turning once, until pancakes are golden brown, about 6 minutes. Repeat with additional oil and batter.

  • Drain pancakes on paper towel-lined plate.

  • Serve pancakes with plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired.

Cook's Note:

Try with Green Giant Veggie Spirals(R) Zucchini!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 97.4mg; sodium 150.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022