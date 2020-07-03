Grilled Sea Scallop and Shiitake Skewers

Rating: Unrated

Grilled shiitake mushrooms are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and pair nicely with sea scallops. I like to serve them with roasted broccoli, but roasted potatoes are a good choice too.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Mushrooms:
Scallops:

Directions

  • Place mushrooms in a bowl. Add soy sauce, olive oil, and lemon juice. Stir to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Place scallops, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and Italian seasoning in a separate bowl. Stir to coat.

  • Soak wooden skewers in water while mushrooms and scallops marinate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Thread mushrooms and scallops onto separate skewers. Grill until mushrooms soften scallops are opaque, about 3 minutes per side. Cook mushrooms for 1 to 2 minutes more if needed. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 736.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Desert Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2021
AMAZING!! Followed your recipe to the “T” and it came out sheer perfection. This will definitely be on my rotation list! Thank you for sharing…….everyone, you have to try it!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022