Black Bean, Avocado, and Corn Salsa

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my most requested recipes. People who don't like avocado, red onion, or spicy food love this corn salsa.

By steamsoldier

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix black beans, corn, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, oil, hot sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Lightly toss in avocado immediately before serving to ensure it does not turn brown.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

I use Sriracha if it's a hot crowd and Frank's RedHot(R) if it's a mild crowd. If you feel the hot sauce will make it too liquidy you could substitute in chopped jalapeno(s).

Try to get the beans as dry as possible to reduce the amount of liquid in the salsa.

There's no need to defrost the corn kernels since they will keep the salsa cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 10.2g; sodium 330mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2021
This was really good except the corn needs to be thawed beforehand. This gets better the longer it sits so I recommend making it a day in advance and then stir in the avocado right before serving. It's pretty cilantro forward which we like but I think it might be too much for most. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022