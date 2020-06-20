Homemade Hawaiian Buns

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious, homemade pineapple buns, similar to King's Hawaiian® Bread.

By jillmo515

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 buns
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs in a bowl. Add pineapple juice, sugar, 1/2 cup butter, and vanilla extract.

    Advertisement

  • Measure 3 cups of flour into a large bowl and stir in egg mixture with a wooden spoon until well combined. Sprinkle in yeast packages one at a time, mixing well. Add 3 more cups flour and mix well, using your hands if needed. Make sure all flour is well incorporated; the dough should be tacky to the touch, but not overly sticky. If dough is too wet, mix in a little extra flour, 1 tablespoon at a time.

  • Cover dough with a clean towel and set in a warm place to rise for 1 hour.

  • Remove dough from the bowl and knead in remaining 1/2 cup flour, approximately 10 to 15 times, making sure flour is well incorporated. Form dough into rolls and place on buttered pans. Cover and place in a warm area to rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush tops with remaining 1/4 cup melted butter.

Cook's Note:

This recipe can also be made into loaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/24/2022
These were fine in terms of taste. They were overly dense and lacked salt. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022