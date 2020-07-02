Zucchini Boats with Chicken

Rating: 3 stars
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy stuffed zucchini boats with chicken.

By Paddy 22

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Cut zucchini in half and remove the seeds. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place chicken, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese in a mixing bowl and mix well; season with salt and pepper. Transfer mixture into zucchini halves; place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until zucchini boats are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • While zucchini bakes, heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Saute mushrooms in the hot oil until soft, about 5 minutes.

  • At the same time, pour mushroom soup into a pot and cook over medium-low heat until warmed. Stir sauteed mushrooms into the soup. Spoon mixture over baked zucchini boats and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
787 calories; protein 80.1g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 180.9mg; sodium 1837.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2020
As written this does not work well. With 10 minutes left of cook time I checked and the chicken was so overcooked it was like straw. The condensed soup was thick and in desperate need of thinning down, and the mushrooms were in desperate need of salt. The concept is good and I think this had potential but as written the execution is off. For starters, when you mix the chicken and cheeses together there is nothing to bind it. So, when you are spooning it into the zuke boats it's mostly chicken while the cheese falls to the bottom of the bowl. Also, there is enough mixture to do 2 large zucchinis instead of 1. I'm thinking if you added the soup to the chicken/cheese mixture and then added it to the boats it would work a lot better without the chicken getting dried out. Think comforting cheesy chicken casserole filled zuke boats. The only change I made originally was to keep the mushrooms separate and I would do that again if I were to make this again but that is just a personal preference. I really do think this has potential but definitely in need of some tweaks. If you choose to heat up the condensed soup and using it as a sauce as directed, plan on thinning it down some with 1/4 cup milk or water. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022