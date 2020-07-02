Zucchini Boats with Chicken

Rating: 3 stars

As written this does not work well. With 10 minutes left of cook time I checked and the chicken was so overcooked it was like straw. The condensed soup was thick and in desperate need of thinning down, and the mushrooms were in desperate need of salt. The concept is good and I think this had potential but as written the execution is off. For starters, when you mix the chicken and cheeses together there is nothing to bind it. So, when you are spooning it into the zuke boats it's mostly chicken while the cheese falls to the bottom of the bowl. Also, there is enough mixture to do 2 large zucchinis instead of 1. I'm thinking if you added the soup to the chicken/cheese mixture and then added it to the boats it would work a lot better without the chicken getting dried out. Think comforting cheesy chicken casserole filled zuke boats. The only change I made originally was to keep the mushrooms separate and I would do that again if I were to make this again but that is just a personal preference. I really do think this has potential but definitely in need of some tweaks. If you choose to heat up the condensed soup and using it as a sauce as directed, plan on thinning it down some with 1/4 cup milk or water.