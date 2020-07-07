Marinated Zucchini

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I am in love with this zucchini marinated salad! It is so fresh and has a wonderful light flavor with the oil and fresh herbs and garlic. I like to make it with olive oil for a better flavor and healthier oil option. Avocado oil or a mix of both works well also. I make a batch of it and eat it right out of the frig when I need a light healthy snack. I also served it for guests at a family gathering and had to make copies of the recipe for everyone to take home! This is also a great way to use up abundant garden zucchini if you are tired of making zucchini bread.

Rating: 4 stars Very good, next time I may add fresh broccoli.

Rating: 5 stars I made this but with three changes, first i used olive oil and red wine vinegar and because I did not have fresh parsley or basil I used some home made pesto. Great dish will make it again.

Rating: 5 stars Holy cow! I did not expect this to be so incredibly delicious! I was looking for creative ways to use up extra zucchini from the garden, and this definitely hit the spot. My boyfriend, who is growing very tired of zucchini, gobbled it up! We will definitely be making this again.

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! have made it several times now!

Rating: 5 stars Amazing!!! A must try!! I forgot to add the basil and parsley but added everything else and it still turned out good! I used my wide spiraler and added thin cut carrots!

Rating: 5 stars Loved it, very tasty. The zucchini, dill, spicy globe fail and garlic(last season's) came from my backyard garden. Next time I'll slice it in rounds instead of strips.

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was nice and simple. A tasty way to serve cold zucchini. The 2 hour fridge time shouldn't be skipped as it softened the zucchini and pickled it a bit. We aren't huge fans of parsley so will decrease the amount a bit next time. We plan to make this with our Thanksgiving dinner this year.