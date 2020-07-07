Marinated Zucchini

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This marinated zucchini is very easy to make and tastes refreshing.

By zolotce

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice zucchini with a vegetable peeler and place in a bowl.

  • Mix oil, vinegar, honey, parsley, dill, basil, garlic, salt, and pepper together in another bowl.

  • Cover zucchini with marinade and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 27.5g; sodium 304.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
Domo
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
I am in love with this zucchini marinated salad! It is so fresh and has a wonderful light flavor with the oil and fresh herbs and garlic. I like to make it with olive oil for a better flavor and healthier oil option. Avocado oil or a mix of both works well also. I make a batch of it and eat it right out of the frig when I need a light healthy snack. I also served it for guests at a family gathering and had to make copies of the recipe for everyone to take home! This is also a great way to use up abundant garden zucchini if you are tired of making zucchini bread. Read More
Ray
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2020
Very good, next time I may add fresh broccoli. Read More
spfdpaul
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2021
I made this but with three changes, first i used olive oil and red wine vinegar and because I did not have fresh parsley or basil I used some home made pesto. Great dish will make it again. Read More
Erin Pfaff
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2021
Holy cow! I did not expect this to be so incredibly delicious! I was looking for creative ways to use up extra zucchini from the garden, and this definitely hit the spot. My boyfriend, who is growing very tired of zucchini, gobbled it up! We will definitely be making this again. Read More
Kimberley Lamb
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2021
Loved it! have made it several times now! Read More
Sandra Atkinson
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2021
Amazing!!! A must try!! I forgot to add the basil and parsley but added everything else and it still turned out good! I used my wide spiraler and added thin cut carrots! Read More
Lynne
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2021
Loved it, very tasty. The zucchini, dill, spicy globe fail and garlic(last season's) came from my backyard garden. Next time I'll slice it in rounds instead of strips. Read More
Jennifer Brittany
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2021
This recipe was nice and simple. A tasty way to serve cold zucchini. The 2 hour fridge time shouldn't be skipped as it softened the zucchini and pickled it a bit. We aren't huge fans of parsley so will decrease the amount a bit next time. We plan to make this with our Thanksgiving dinner this year. Read More
Marguerite
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2021
This was a great way to use the abundance in my garden. I used olive oil, added Greek seasoning (and cut back on the salt), and skipped the honey. Darn good! I am making Chicken Souvlaki tonight and will make this zucchini to stuff in the pita. Read More
