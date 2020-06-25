Vegetarian Zucchini Boats

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my favorite quick and cheap recipes for vegetarian zucchini boats that originally came from another recipe I found. I have made it several times as both a main course and a side dish, and liked it so much I thought I'd share it on AR. Thanks to the original blogger for sharing!

By Webb Sledge

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 zucchini boats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise and trim a little off of the bottoms so that they will sit flat in the baking dish. Scoop out the centers, where the seeds are, with a spoon.

  • Combine 1/4 cup olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a cup or bowl. Brush over the inner surfaces of the zucchini boats. Arrange tomatoes into the grooves and sprinkle bread crumbs around and in between to fill in the gaps.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the oven's broiler on.

  • Place mozzarella cheese around and on top of the tomatoes. Return to the oven and broil until golden brown and bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the oven. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Note:

You can use shredded Fontina cheese instead of mozzarella.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 735.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022