Mediterranean Zucchini Salad

A great zucchini summer salad!

By Nicole S

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel zucchini into thick strands. Divide between 2 bowls. Divide tomatoes, olives, artichokes, white wine vinegar, and lemon juice between the 2 bowls. Sprinkle feta cheese evenly on top of each and serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute goat cheese for the feta, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 1257.7mg. Full Nutrition
