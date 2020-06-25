Homemade Strawberry Cake

A delicious homemade cake with chunks of fresh strawberries instead of puree, turning the whole cake pink like most strawberry cakes.

By wierdrules

test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Combine sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and beat thoroughly.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Add to the sugar mixture with milk and combine to make a thick batter. Add strawberries and fold gently to combine. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed, 40 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This can be made into 18 regular-size cupcakes instead; line cupcake tins with liners before pouring in batter and baking for 25 minutes.

You can use melted unsalted butter instead of oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 190.7mg. Full Nutrition
