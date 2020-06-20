Strawberry Milkshake

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A creamy and sweet strawberry milkshake made with real strawberries.

Recipe by Elds Martial

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend strawberries, ice cream, milk, honey, and vanilla extract together in an electric blender. Blend in ice.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into glasses, squirt on whipped cream, and drizzle chocolate sauce on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 97.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022