Strawberry Milkshake
A creamy and sweet strawberry milkshake made with real strawberries.
A creamy and sweet strawberry milkshake made with real strawberries.
6.19.20 I liked using both fresh strawberries and the strawberry ice cream. My berries were very sweet, so I cut the honey in half (personal taste preference). The only thing that I didn’t care for with this recipe is that it was really runny, ended up more like a strawberry milk drink , instead of a milkshake. Instead of 1/2 cup of ice, I ended using 1-1/2 cups of ice to thicken the shake. Unfortunately, what happens when you do that is you also the dilute the flavor. If I were to make this again, I’d start with 1/2 cup of milk instead of 1 cup, and add more milk if necessary. In spite of the consistency issue, it was quite tasty. Thanks for sharing your recipe.*****7.15.22*****My photo has disappeared, so I'm uploading again.Read More
6.19.20 I liked using both fresh strawberries and the strawberry ice cream. My berries were very sweet, so I cut the honey in half (personal taste preference). The only thing that I didn’t care for with this recipe is that it was really runny, ended up more like a strawberry milk drink , instead of a milkshake. Instead of 1/2 cup of ice, I ended using 1-1/2 cups of ice to thicken the shake. Unfortunately, what happens when you do that is you also the dilute the flavor. If I were to make this again, I’d start with 1/2 cup of milk instead of 1 cup, and add more milk if necessary. In spite of the consistency issue, it was quite tasty. Thanks for sharing your recipe.*****7.15.22*****My photo has disappeared, so I'm uploading again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections