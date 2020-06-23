Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Rating: 4.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I can never get enough of this broccoli salad. Salty bacon, crunchy sunflower kernels, and a hint of sweetness and vinegar.

By Issaarnold

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and let cool enough to handle, 5 to 10 minutes. Crumble.

  • Combine crumbled bacon with broccoli, sunflower seeds, and red onion in a large bowl.

  • Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together in a separate bowl. Pour over broccoli mixture and mix together. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

Chop broccoli fairly fine. I like to include a bit of the stalk for extra crunch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 28.3mg; sodium 561mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Reviews:
Pat Bastian
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2020
Very good. I made it low carb by substituting Swerve for the sugar. Flavor was still excellent. This is simple, easy to prepare and a crowd-pleaser. What leftovers?! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dorothy Scherck
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2020
This is my favorite recipe to take to any pot luck friends always request it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Karen Ford
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2020
We add golden raisin, even though I hate them. We chop the broccoli very fine and use toasted, chopped walnuts or pecans instead of sunflower seeds. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Susan
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2021
This is a great cold broccoli salad. I made it for a picnic. I used turkey bacon, substituted the same amount of monk fruit sweetener for the sugar, and added about 1/4 cup of raisins. I also used thawed frozen organic broccoli. It turned out great. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(1)
DRme inAZ
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2020
I’ve been making this great salad for many years. Be sure to make the dressing first, let the sugar dissolve well in the vinegar first, then mix in mayonnaise and set aside. I use at least 4 broccoli crowns, add 5-6 thinly sliced radishes, half a pkg. finely grated cheese (I like 6 cheese Italian or whatever ‘mix’ available) and pine nuts. Stir altogether with dressing and refrigerate a few hours, then fold together again just before serving. Keeps well & still great the next day. Read More
Helpful
(1)
dandamom
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2020
Delicious! Even my raw broccoli disliker loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
monique
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2020
I made it with bacon, red grapes halved, and some chopped red onion. Sprinkled with toasted almonds. Delish !! Read More
Sweet B
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2020
I've made this many times before, but this is a much better recipe! Read More
