Instant Pot® Infused Olive Oil

Infuse 3 different flavors of olive oil at the same time and in one pot. Use in salad dressings, pasta, rice, fish, or anything you like. Making popcorn is my favorite way to use the crushed red pepper oil. Refrigerate oils for up to 10 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour 3/4 cup olive oil into each jar. Place rosemary in one jar, oregano in another, and crushed red pepper flakes in the third. Screw lids on to seal.

  • Pour 4 cups water into a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and place jars in the water. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 0 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 3 minutes.

  • Remove the lid and let jars cool for 30 minutes before handling. Strain oil into bottles and seal.

Cook's Note:

If you want to do all 3 jars the same flavor, a 17-ounce bottle of olive oil is just the right amount and then you can use that container to put it all back in for storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 12.2g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Buckwheat Queen
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2020
This is one awesome recipe. I’ve tried all different types of flavors. The rosemary is wonderful in soups, stews, and on any roasted veggies. I made one with fresh basil (1c fresh leaves) and it makes the best caprese, ever. My favorite, though, is garlic and peperoncini (3 cloves plus 2t chili flakes). I use it to make spaghetti, aglio, e olio. I use it on bruschetta, pizza, and literally everything possible. I even made one with dried Carolina Reapers. Wow. That’s hot, but oh so good. I never refrigerate them and they have all lasted up to two weeks, but that’s because we finish them in that time. These make beautiful gifts. Read More
