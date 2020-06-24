Instant Pot® Infused Olive Oil

Rating: 5 stars

This is one awesome recipe. I’ve tried all different types of flavors. The rosemary is wonderful in soups, stews, and on any roasted veggies. I made one with fresh basil (1c fresh leaves) and it makes the best caprese, ever. My favorite, though, is garlic and peperoncini (3 cloves plus 2t chili flakes). I use it to make spaghetti, aglio, e olio. I use it on bruschetta, pizza, and literally everything possible. I even made one with dried Carolina Reapers. Wow. That’s hot, but oh so good. I never refrigerate them and they have all lasted up to two weeks, but that’s because we finish them in that time. These make beautiful gifts.