Stewed Strawberry and Rhubarb

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple, creamy, and sweet dessert is a great way to use summer strawberries and rhubarb.

By Fishydo9

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rhubarb, strawberries, and sugar in a large bowl. Mix well so that the sugar evenly coats the fruit. Let stand for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add fruit and sugar mixture to a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Season with salt. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • Spoon small portions of the stewed fruit into bowls. Drizzle each serving with a few tablespoons of half-and-half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 35.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
Rhubarb is my absolute fave so I'm almost guaranteed to like anything with rhubarb in it. This simple recipe was no exception. The cook time is spot on. I don't think it's necessary to peel rhubarb. I skipped this step and it came out perfectly soft. The malic acid in rhubarb can cause dairy to curdle, so be prepared for that to happen, however that does not affect the flavor. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022