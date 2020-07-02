Stewed Strawberry and Rhubarb
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 119.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 20.9g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.4g 10 %
sugars: 15.4g
fat: 3.8g 6 %
saturated fat: 2.2g 11 %
cholesterol: 11.2mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 205IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 29.9mg 50 %
folate: 16.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 116.7mg 12 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 18.9mg 7 %
potassium: 361.2mg 10 %
sodium: 35.8mg 1 %
calories from fat: 34
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
