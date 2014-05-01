Garlicky Roasted Vegetables

This is one of our favorite recipes for garlic roasted vegetables. Easy to make and very wholesome.

By grithcel

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place broccoli, onion, potato, bell peppers, onion, green beans, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and garlic in a baking dish; add pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Toss with olive oil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking time.

Cook's Note:

You can also add some other veggies as you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 10.7g; sodium 324.1mg. Full Nutrition
