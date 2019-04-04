Herbed Sweet 'n' Sour Chicken

Updated March 10, 2018: So I was making this for the umpteen billionth time when my oven broke before I even got the chicken in. First, let me say, I make this exactly as the recipe calls for with the exception of I cube the chicken breasts instead of leaving them whole and normally cook the chicken cubes in all of the sauce the recipe makes. Since the oven died, I had to think fast. I lined a barbeque grilling bowl with tin foil and threw the cubed chicken and the sauce in the grilling bowl. I had the barbeque on "medium" (the gauge got as hot as 450 and I turned it down to low) for 30 minutes. Holy cow, the heat carmelized the glaze and it was just awesome! I might have to barbeque this from now on! And the flavor seemed so much more intense! I highly recommend giving this a shot on the barbeque.