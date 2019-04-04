Herbed Sweet 'n' Sour Chicken

4.1
146 Ratings
  • 5 68
  • 4 49
  • 3 16
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

An interesting variation of the normal sweet and sour chicken.

Recipe by Heather

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix rice and water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, until rice is tender.

  • In a medium bowl, blend the olive oil, soy sauce, honey, and vinegar. Mix in the thyme, paprika, cayenne pepper, allspice, and black pepper.

  • Place chicken breasts in a medium baking dish, and coat with the olive oil mixture.

  • Place chicken in the preheated oven, and, basting occasionally with the olive oil mixture, cook 30 minutes, or until no longer pink and juices run clear. Serve over the rice with remaining olive oil mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1433.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022