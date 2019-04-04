Herbed Sweet 'n' Sour Chicken
An interesting variation of the normal sweet and sour chicken.
This was SO good, my family LOVED it. I made only slight modifications. I didn't have enough honey, so I used 2Tbs, and substituted Pineapple juice for the rest. I also left out the cyenne pepper because it would make it too spicy. The only thing I recommend is to marinade for a few hours, maybe even over night, to soften all the herbs. I also added chunks of pineapple, which gave it a nice added flavor.Read More
I found the sauce to be rather bland, so aside from putting some curry in the rice after it cooked and topping it with sesame seeds and sliced almonds I added the following [to taste]: Rice Wine Vinegar instead of white, plus a little extra. Extra cayenne pepper Extra Honey Granulated Sugar Hot sauce Sesame Seed Oil Extra soy sauce Hoisin Garlic & Onion Powder Ground ginger Ketchup I would also suggest covering the chicken for the first about half of the cooking time so it doesn't become dry.Read More
My husband loved this! I dipped the chicken in flour and browned them before putting them in the oven, which I think added to the appeal.
Quick and delicious! Reduced the oil to 1 tablespoon and replaced the other 5 with pineapple juice. Thanks to other reviewers' recommendations, I added pineapple pieces (wonderful addition!) and marinated the breasts for about 5 hours. Because I had so little oil in the marinade I was extra careful not to overcook the chicken and basted often. Rave reviews from family!
this was fantastic! not really what I would call sweet and sour, more like sweet and spicy but it was sooo yummy. I cut the cayenne in half and it was perfect.
I was doubtful when I say the mixture of oil, honey etc seperating into different layers before I put it on the chicken. However the flavour softened upon cooking and was delicious. I hope my friends don't expect everything I cook to be as good. I added some fried onions and garlic and peppers for a finishing touch
i followed the recipe but i did change a few things.. first i cooked it on the stove in a large skillet.. second i thought that the sauce was too thin for my taste so i added some cornstarch a bit at a time until it got to the consistency that i liked.. but other then that i thought it was a wonderful tasting recipe
Really good. Used 4 T rice vinegar instead of distilled. I cut each breast into 4 strips and marinated 30 min, then sprinkled with sesame seeds before baking. Garnished with chopped green onions.
I made this in the Crockpot ! Yummy! Used balsamic vinagar not white...chopped up some onion, bell pepper and mushroom halves & then added a can of chicken broth...put it in the crockpot on high for 4 hours. Served it over cooked rice & I will make it again.
A Nice sauce, I turned mine into more of a mrainade by adding a little wine and some lemon. Great taste and simple.
Fiance said that this recipe was definitely a keeper! I followed the recipe exactly EXCEPT I didn't have any allspice, so I added about 3 cloves of fresh garlic. It was awesome! I also added a little cornstarch to the sauce to thicken it up a little. The heat factor was great for us cuz we like it spicy, but if you're serving to little ones or people who aren't wild about spice, you might want to cut it back or omit it. Great recipe!
How easy was this! It was even more tasty wien I used Basmati rice. Delicious!
Big hit with my family! Not your ususal sweet-n-sour and you can control the heat with the cayenne pepper (my husband likes it hot). I tried a lower fat version the second time substituting chicken broth for the olive oil and it worked out great!
I've been making this recipe for years, this is one of my favorites. The only thing I do different is to pierce chicken with a fork and let marinade for about 30 minutes, and I turn the chicken over half way through the cooking time. This is great over a sald the next day.
This had a lot of tasty flavor. Would make this change, however: less pepper! It was a bit too spicy, and there was a lot of sauce leftover (I could have cooked a couple of more chicken breasts). But my husband loved the flavor, so next time we make it I'll just throw in some vegetables & decrease the pepper.
Thank you for this great recipe!
This recipe was very good! The best thing of all and the biggest shock was that my kids loved it. The only modifications I made were omitting the cayenne pepper and adding fresh pineapple chunks. This is definitely a recipe I will use over and over again.
Grandpa approved this dish I made for him and he doesn't eat anyone food. and my son.
I love love this recipe! To get the chicken more flavorful I cut it up in bite size chunks before I put it in the oven. I always double or triple the sauce just because I like it with rice by itself. My whole family love loves this recipe!! We've done it w/o thyme and it tastes just fine. I wouldn't say this is sweet n sour chicken but regardless of the name it's oh so good!!
This is a fantastic recipe. I did do a little tweaking to suit our tastes but it turned out wonderful. I replaced 4 tablespoons of the olive oil with lemon juice, replaced the white vinegar with rice vinegar. I also added about 1/8 tsp ground ginger and a clove of finely chopped garlic. I also only used a few "shakes" of the cayenne instead of 1/2tsp. I think it was spicy with just the shakes and couldn't imagine using all of it. I cooked the chicken in the sauce on the stove then removed the chicken and used cornstarch to slightly thicken the sauce. Then I spooned some over the chicken and rice recipe. My family loved it and are begging me to make it again! Thanks for the great recipe!
Our family has been making this recipe for years and it's one of our absolute favorites! We make it even simpler by mixing the sauce in the baking dish adding the chicken and baking the whole thing for about 25 minutes (until chicken is cooked through) turning chicken several times to keep both sides sauced. Then we cut the chicken up and serve with waterchestnuts, chow mien noodles, broccoli and the sauce all mixed in a bowl. Wonderful for kids and adults, easy to adapt, great reheated, and great food for on the go! HIGHLY RECOMMENED RECIPE!
Excellent flavor and the chicken was extremely moist. Next time will marinate chicken several hours/overnight for more flavor. For just two, the sauce was a bit too much for the amount of chicken, so we may adjust that down. All in all, it was very good, fast and easy to prepare and a keeper! Thanks for the post Heather!
I marinated the chicken for a few hours before cooking it. Delicious!
A very good recipe with some changes. LET THE CHICKEN MARINATE! Be sure to reserve some sauce for basting, but if you let the chicken marinate (all day), this has excellent flavor and comes out tender! I also used chili powder because I didn't have cayenne at hand. I cut the amount in half because we don't like spicy food. Also good with "taters" instead of rice.
I loved this, I omitted the honey because I did not have any and added pineapple juice. It turned out well.
The sauce was very thin & not sweet and sourish. Needs to be tweaked.
This was very tasty! Instead of putting it over plain rice, I put it over rice pilaf...it was fantastic! Thank you!
Simple and very flavorful. My whole family really enjoyed this recipe.
I got a hug from my teenagers on this one!! The only things I changed was, I did not use chayenne pepper at all, (which then made it "sweet n sour" (not "sweet n SPICY" as others have said) and I used Rice A Roni's chicken flavored rice instead of the plain rice. We all loved it and we will be making this again, thank you:)
I liked this recipe but I don't think it qualifies as sweet and sour... As someone has already suggested, sweet and spicy is probably more accurate.
This recipe was ok, but it wasn't really sweet 'n' sour. About 4 parts sweet to one part kinda possibly maybe spicy if you're from the Midwest. I wouldn't make it again.
It was a good recipe. Cook time and ingredient list were right on. Found that the spice heat is more pronounced when baked rather than barbequing (which I did last time). Initially I rated this at 3 stars (BBQ'd) however baking made my step son turn red...very worthy of 4 stars (he loves hot spicy food).
Very tasty! I cut down the cayenne pepper to a dash and added a bit of ginger. It had just the right amount of "kick." I'll make it again!
This was ok, nothing special for us. Wasn't "sweet n sour" in our opinion. Won't be doing this one again.
This would be really good with pineapple and stir fry veggies!
The sauce is very tasty and great over the rice. I used pork instead of chicken and it was really good.
Hubby loved this!
The sauce was a little thin. I heated it to about boiling and added a mix of cornstarch and water to thicken it. Basted the chicken and then stir-fried veggies in the rest. Added a little more vinegar and red pepper. Otherwise, the flavor is good.
I made this recipe before and didn't like it. I tried it again and decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/8 tsp. It was good not great. I served it over rice with some of the sauce poured over top. It was so easy that I will make it again.
Family favorite! i cut the oil down to only one tbsp add a tsp of sesame oil for added flavor and a 3 or 4 tablespoons of water to make up for the missing oil. i only use the paprika pepper & cayanne for spices because i dont want to over power the flavors. after its done baking i transfer the juice the chiken cooked in into a sauce pan mix a tbsp water with a tbsp corn startch and boil untill thickened. cut chicken into bite size pieces pour over chicken add pineapple chunks & serve over warm rice. delicious!
Updated March 10, 2018: So I was making this for the umpteen billionth time when my oven broke before I even got the chicken in. First, let me say, I make this exactly as the recipe calls for with the exception of I cube the chicken breasts instead of leaving them whole and normally cook the chicken cubes in all of the sauce the recipe makes. Since the oven died, I had to think fast. I lined a barbeque grilling bowl with tin foil and threw the cubed chicken and the sauce in the grilling bowl. I had the barbeque on "medium" (the gauge got as hot as 450 and I turned it down to low) for 30 minutes. Holy cow, the heat carmelized the glaze and it was just awesome! I might have to barbeque this from now on! And the flavor seemed so much more intense! I highly recommend giving this a shot on the barbeque.
We enjoyed this recipe. I didn't have any thyme or cayenne pepper on hand, so used chili powder for seasoning. I made the chicken in the crockpot (on high for 4 hours) and then served it over brown rice.
my husband and i both liked it. made it with brown rice. i omitted the cayenne b/c i'm not a spice fan. also eyeballed the allspice and pepper. i used a little less oil than it called for and could probably do even less next time ... it's got plenty.
this dish was ok, and I would do it again in a pinch, but it wasn't what I expected.
to thicken the sauce add some flour to the mixture, it will not make it so runny.
After reading the other reviews, I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to sweeten the recipe and I marinated the chicken (breast tenders) for an hour. I also used cinnamon because I didn't have allspice. And I used Zatarains rice pilaf instead of the white rice. I really liked it and my son liked it as well. I will definately keep this recipe. It was a nice change!
This was a great recipe. I made it almost exactly as written. I was using up a jar of ground allspice, so I put in a little more, maybe 5/8 of a teaspoon. And though my grocery store usually puts 4 chicken breast halves in a package, I found out when I got home that there were only 3, but they were very large, and totaled 3.66#. Because they were so thick, I needed to cook them for about an hour (perhaps the high elevation where I live was a factor, too). And I found the 2/3-cup of rice to be far too little - I would think at least 3 times that much would be right. But those are just a matter of proportion. The overall flavor and appearance of the chicken was wonderful (the thyme was prominent). In general, I would highly recommend this recipe.
I have been making this recipe for years! I like to add a side of pineapple. It is perfect! No changes recommended.
This was good, not great .. but good. I would just call it herb chicken though, it was not anything like sweet 'n sour. The sauce is thin but dipping breadsticks or rolls in it is yummy. The chicken dries out fast during cooking so it is easy to overcook. I will make it again but it won't be one of our regular dishes.
I wish I'd read all of the reviews before making this. It wasn't bad per se, but it certainly wasn't sweet and sour chicken so my search continues. This has WAY too much thyme. It was practically the only thing I could taste. I'm not that fond of thyme, but even if you like it, this is really overpowering. I think it would be a good sauce if you cut the thyme in half. It's just not sweet and sour chicken.
Too much pepper!
yes i try to make the other recipe this was so good and easy to cook
This was great. Everyone loved it. Dosn't taste like sweet and sour chicken though. I will make this again.
Fantastic evening meal. We left out the caycnne pepper, a bit to zesty for our taste.
I would definetly use the sauce as a marinade and a grill baste. However, when baking the chicken, the flavors are lost and seemed dry. I will definetly grill and baste next time.
Got this recipe years ago from a friend! Only catch is the recipe called for teriyaki sauce instead of soy. Absolute hit with my family! The only thing they asked was for me to adjust the amount of cayenne pepper, other than no complaints.
Everybody loved it! I used less pepper than called for.
My husband loved this dish! It was simple enough...all the ingredients were on hand. I will make it again. I did use less red pepper than called for, and it was still pretty spicy. But not too much. Good stuff!
Really easy!!!
This was an excellent dish and so easy to make! I took the liberty of adding Green Onions, Red Onions, Ginger Root and Peas. I am sure we will make this dish many times over!!!
My husband and I enjoy this recipe so much that I have made it more times than I can remember. The only thing I do differently is use chicken tenders, scored in a smaller baking dish (8x8) so the sauce covers more of the chicken while baking.
This was excellent but in no way was it "sweet and sour". I would just call it herbed chicken. I did it on a george foreman grill and everyone loved it. good on the BBQ as well
I've kept this recipe in my recipe box for quite a while. I personally like it better than standard sweet and sour. It has much more flavor, and everyone I've served it too loved it as well.
A nice blend of flavors. There was just the nicest hint of sweet. I cooked it in the crock pot for 4 hours on high as suggested by others. It turned out tender and juicy. I will be making this again.
Very tasty sauce but next time I will use a less cayenne. The cayenne overwhelmed the other flavors. After reading the other reviews, I will definitely use cornstarch to thicken the sauce plus marinate the chicken a couple hours before cooking. Good flavor. I will make it again.
This has a really excellent flavor. You can also cook the chicken in the crockpot so it really soaks up the flavors.
My 13 year old daughter, who is far from a chicken fan, had a double portion of this and actually said that she loved it. The only change I made was to mix the ingredients in a saucepan over low heat to allow the honey to mix better.
This recipe was ok, and I didn't think it tasted anything like sweet 'n sour chicken. I guess it seemed like it was missing something.
Good flavor, but not enough sauce to go around. I drizzled the rice with teriyaki sauce, but I'll try doubling the sauce recipe next time. Cayenne lends a subtle spiciness, not hot.
Tasty, but not exactly what I'd call a Sweet 'n' Sour chicken. More of a herbed chicken that stayed very moist and delicious.
My whole family loves it!! Even my pickiest 7yr old loves it!! Super easy. I marinated the chicken at least 2-4 hours before cooking though.
My family and I love this recipe, I make it at least once a month. It goes great with a side of pineapple. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
I had to make a few changes based on the things I had on hand but it still came out good. Next time I'll leave out the cayenne pepper which made it to spicy.
I wasn't impressed with this at all.For the most part there wasn't much sweet or sour taste to this so it would have to be adjusted IF I made this again (which I won't be doing).Secondly the taste of the black pepper was all that I could taste,I'd scale that back to maybe 1/2 Tsp. at the most.With the cayenne pepper in this,there's no need for so much black pepper.You can always tell how well I like a recipe judging by how long it sits in the fridge.I've still got one piece of chicken left and it's been 5 days since I made it so it's not good.
Didnt use allspice. I used only 4 tablespoon oil. Wonderful recipe. Instead of continue to smother it with sauce during baking I just covered half of the baking pan with sauce and put it in 15 minutes longer. Less hassle for me to keep basking it.
My family LOVES this recipe! I've made a few modifications though: -Use real apple cider vinegar (with the “mother”) instead of white vinegar -Cube the chicken & fried it a small amount of olive oil first (or cube chicken & cook in sauce in the oven) -Put the chicken cubes in a baking dish & pour all sauce mixture over it to cook (rather than basting) -Use brown jasmine rice instead of white rice -Sometimes I use 3 tbsp of honey instead of 6, too I usually stir-fry a variety of vegetables (peppers, onion, broccoli, celery, carrots, asparagus...whatever I have in the house) to serve with it. A relatively quick, easy, & delicious meal!
My picky boys loved this chicken! It was gone from their plates in seconds! They're already asking me to make it again! Plus it was super easy to make! Thanks!
I thought this was very tasty and simple to make - my whole family really enjoyed it! The only thing keeping me from giving it 5 stars is the amount of dried thyme the recipe called for. It was a little strong for our tastes. I'll cut back on that a little bit next time, but I think this is definitely a keeper!
It's definately sweet and spicy. There is no sour to be found. I used my crock pot for this one and added the chicken with the sauce and then put in enough chicken broth to cover the chicken. I moved the sauce to a pot and thickened it after it was done. It turned out great. My husband doesn't like rice, but I think it would work with noodles too.
I added less honey and no allspice (I didn't have any allspice). Besides that, I followed the recipe exactly. I found the sauce to be too thin and even though I added less honey than directed, it was too sweet. The sauce was really, really, really thin. Almost like water.
i let this marinate for almost 36 hours. i added some cinnamon in place on the allspice. this dish was really fantastic.
The thyme was too overwhelming in this recipe, but other than that it was good. Next time I am going to cut the thyme and paprika in half. I also cut the chicken into pieces before I cooked it. I then mixed it in with 1 cup of cooked rice.
Fast, easy and delicious. Will definitely cook this again soon.
5 stars because hubby doesn't like sweet and sour together in recipes ie pineapple, apricots etc in savoury recipes - thank you
Quick and easy recipe. I added a little additional seasoning with seasoning salt and pepper. Left out the cayenne. The key definitely is to baste the chicken as it cooks to really taste the flavor of the sauce. Also substituted brown rice for white since the recipe by itself is pretty healthy.
My boyfriend and I both enjoyed this recipe very much. The second time i cooked it I switched the olive oil for chicken broth as a review suggested,it was still good but much much more spicy. I also added grilled peppers, onions, and pineapple for garnish and flaver.
This recipe was a bit too spicy for me. If I make it again, I will use less cayenne pepper. My first few bites of the chicken were without any extra sauce on it and it tasted a little blah. Then I poured the sauce over my chicken and rice and it was tasty, just a little too hot/spicy for me. My mouth was burning. Next time, I might omit the cayenne pepper and add pineapple and/or garlic.
This was a hit with the kids! I served it with rice and the sauce was the perfect consistency. I did marinate it overnight and used chicken tenders. This will go in the regular rotation for sure!
This dish was okay. My husband enjoyed it more than I did but he likes things to be more seasoned than I do. I would have preferred it more sweet than spicy. Might make again with a few modifications.
I am ALWAYS looking for a new way to seve chicken. I marinated the chicken overnight in the mixture. It was flavorful, but very messy upon cooking. I would rather throw this on the grill than cook it in the oven.
My mom started making this about 15 years ago. We LOVED this as kids, and LOVE it now as adults. It's definitely a comfort food for us. I use Apple cider vinegar instead of white now that I make it myself, i think it really boosts the flavor, and an extra tablespoon of honey and an extra pinch of cayenne,(personal preferences) i like it spicier. I always double it up too! My mom serves it with egg noodles, my husband likes egg noodles or rice, and I just eat the chicken with nothing else but a generous portion of the sauce. :)
We all loved it! It will be a family favorite ,my kids like slightly spicy food so this was a big hit!
This was pretty good. Kids enjoyed it, but was a little spicy for them. I'll cut back on the cayenne next time.
I marinated the chicken in the sauce for 30 minutes before cooking. i needed to marinate it longer (at least an hour) b/c the flavor did not go through the chicken. Sauce is good if you like sweet & sour chicken and paprika adds a little bit of a kick!
Interesting. The sauce was way to oily. It has a unique taste, but I really don't think we'll make it again. We like flavorful food, but the oil just ruined it for me. I could use a teriyaki sauce & doctor it for the same results.
Easy and yummy!
my family loves this chicken
Wasnt that great! Was not a family favorite!!!!
