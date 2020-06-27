Parmesan-Crusted Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Loved it! This is a definite keeper
The flavour was wonderful and the chicken moist! I made it as outlined except for the bread crumbs (used Italian-style crumbs since it was all that was on hand). The only quibble I have is the chicken didn't brown as much as I would have liked. Next time I will (as another already noted) broil for a minute or two at the end. On the whole, the recipe was easy to follow, quick to throw together, and the results yummy! Bet the left-overs will be good in a sandwich! I served it with fried rice (peas, carrots and garlic added for flavour).
This was very good but I cooked them too long-25 minutes plus a couple minutes under the broiler-the chicken was a little dry.
I like the breading and it has a lot of flavor! I made it with cauliflower on the side and it was delicious. Nice and juicy. But I only had to cook it for 23 minutes. My oven cooks fast but I watched it. I wouldn’t cook it for the recommended 30 or broil it. The crust got plenty brown without the broiler.
It was a bit on the fatty side for me. Very tasty but doesn't seem the least bit healthy.
Only substitutions were Italian bread crumbs instead of plain and Italian seasoning instead of Basil and Parsley, because that is what I had on hand. Also I had 3 large breasts giving me 6 halves, so I had to use a 13x9 dish and a 9x9 dish. Also added a little bit more for my wet dip ingredients. Came out great, very moist and able to cut with a fork. Flavor was spot on.
Step aside shake and bake! This is one flavorful and crunchy chicken! I used seasoned bread crumbs, since they are what I had on hand. I broiled them at the end. I started with chicken breasts and sliced them in half. They went rather far and I used leftovers on top of spaghetti noodles and marinara sauce!
This tasted wonderful! Even my picky kids loved it. Very flavorful!