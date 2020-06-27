Parmesan-Crusted Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Rating: 4.27 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This dish was a great hit with my family. Even my 2-year-old loved it and he's a very picky eater. The lemon in this chicken dish gives it a great zing. Serve with rice pilaf and steamed garlic green beans and you've got a delicious meal.

By HeatherB

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Place chicken breasts on a flat work surface. Slice horizontally through the thickest part of the breasts, being careful not to cut all the way through to the other side. Open the 2 sides and spread them out like an open book.

  • Combine butter, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish.

  • Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and basil in another dish.

  • Dip chicken in butter mixture, then coat in Parmesan-crumb mixture. Place into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken breasts are no longer pink and juices run clear, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a breast should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 15g; cholesterol 96.3mg; sodium 516.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Maria Mulaniff
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2020
Loved it! This is a definite keeper Read More
Casey
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2021
The flavour was wonderful and the chicken moist! I made it as outlined except for the bread crumbs (used Italian-style crumbs since it was all that was on hand). The only quibble I have is the chicken didn't brown as much as I would have liked. Next time I will (as another already noted) broil for a minute or two at the end. On the whole, the recipe was easy to follow, quick to throw together, and the results yummy! Bet the left-overs will be good in a sandwich! I served it with fried rice (peas, carrots and garlic added for flavour). Read More
Jules68
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2021
This was very good but I cooked them too long-25 minutes plus a couple minutes under the broiler-the chicken was a little dry. Read More
tina t
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2021
I like the breading and it has a lot of flavor! I made it with cauliflower on the side and it was delicious. Nice and juicy. But I only had to cook it for 23 minutes. My oven cooks fast but I watched it. I wouldn’t cook it for the recommended 30 or broil it. The crust got plenty brown without the broiler. Read More
Elizabeth Currier
Rating: 3 stars
05/13/2021
It was a bit on the fatty side for me. Very tasty but doesn't seem the least bit healthy. Read More
Grizz
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2020
Only substitutions were Italian bread crumbs instead of plain and Italian seasoning instead of Basil and Parsley, because that is what I had on hand. Also I had 3 large breasts giving me 6 halves, so I had to use a 13x9 dish and a 9x9 dish. Also added a little bit more for my wet dip ingredients. Came out great, very moist and able to cut with a fork. Flavor was spot on. Read More
Gig Johnston
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2021
Very good Read More
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
Step aside shake and bake! This is one flavorful and crunchy chicken! I used seasoned bread crumbs, since they are what I had on hand. I broiled them at the end. I started with chicken breasts and sliced them in half. They went rather far and I used leftovers on top of spaghetti noodles and marinara sauce! Read More
Brandi
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2020
This tasted wonderful! Even my picky kids loved it. Very flavorful! Read More
