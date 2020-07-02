Lemon-Pepper Fried Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This lemon-pepper chicken was popular with my friends in grad school. We used to do the prep work at our desk and coffee table in the living room since we had only about 1 1/2 square feet of counter space in our tiny kitchenette. Serve chicken over rice with gravy, garnished with freshly ground pepper and lemon zest.

By Katieanne

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix bread crumbs, lemon-pepper seasoning, basil, oregano, garlic powder, and salt together in a shallow dish.

    Advertisement

  • Pat chicken pieces dry with paper towels, dip in beaten eggs, and dredge through bread crumb mixture.

  • Heat enough oil to thickly coat the bottom of a frying pan over medium heat. Fry chicken until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, 8 to 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a chicken breast should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

If serving with rice and gravy, prepare gravy according to package instructions, adding a squirt of lemon juice and a sprinkle of basil.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 21g; cholesterol 157.6mg; sodium 1717.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2020
Delicious option for fried chicken when you want something different than the traditional flavor. I reduced the overall quantity of the breading so as not to waste much, and it worked out well (I used about 1.5 cups of the breadcrumbs). Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022