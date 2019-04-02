1 of 85

Rating: 3 stars I have made this twice and as written it is too salty and with the skin it is way too greasy for me. But it is called greasy chicken. Tonight I took the skin off, cut the butter to 1 tbl., used lite soy sauce and added a squeeze of 1/4 fresh orange in place of the other tbl of lemon juice.(sometime too much lemon juice starts to cook the chicken and orange seemed more mild) I let the thighs sit in soy and 1 tbl lemon juice about 1/2 hour. Melted butter, added garlic, then added the thighs with however much marinade was on them. I let it cook over med heat and they sort of simmered for about 25 min.(I turned a few times) The sauce cooked down and I added the little bit of marinade left. I added a little honey in because it was still a little too salty for me. They turned out very sticky and good. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars Greasy.....No kidding! The chicken was flavorful but I wouldn't use the drippings over rice unless you want to hear your arteries clogging....and this is from a person who likes to use drippings. That was too greasy even for me. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars For this recipe, I use boneless, skinless thighs cut into chunks. After marinating the chicken, I add the sauteed garlic to the mix, spread on a plate (including all of the marinade) and microwave for 8 minutes. Easier, faster and doesn't burn. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars We love any recipe with garlic so this one was greeted with enthusiasm at our table. Made good leftovers. The drippings are a little "greasy" as promised but tasty! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT recipe! I used lemon juice and garlic powder instead. Added chopped onion when I melted the butter. Cooked the chicken in a wok in all of its marinade for 25 minutes over medium heat as suggested and also added a bit of honey to offset some of the saltiness also as suggested by other reviewers. Added half a bag of frozen peas and carrots during the last 7 minutes of cooking probably should have put them in a bit sooner but this dinner turned out AWESOME! Served over rice. Thanks for posting this Gary Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars For some reason the soy sauce became a big ball of yuck burned in my pan. I might try again (the chicken was good) put not over medium-high heat (at least not on my stove). Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars For what it is this is a really good recipe. It was very down home comforting. I used boneless skinless thighs and added just a smidge of italian seasoning to spark it up and both my husband and I were happy with the meal. And NO you should NOT add the marinade. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good recipe when you don't have a lot of time. My whole family enjoys it. It has a great flavor. Helpful (4)