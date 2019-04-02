Greasy Chicken

A very tasty and tangy, yet somewhat fattening meal. This chicken goes great over rice.

By Gary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 thighs
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, soak chicken thighs in soy sauce. Squeeze juice from the lemons into the dish. Let stand for at least 10 minutes.

  • While the chicken is marinating, melt butter in a large skillet or wok. Add garlic and fry until tender. Add chicken thighs and cook on medium high until the juices run clear, about 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Serve over white rice with pan drippings.

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 1034.8mg. Full Nutrition
Homecookin
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2008
I have made this twice and as written it is too salty and with the skin it is way too greasy for me. But it is called greasy chicken. Tonight I took the skin off, cut the butter to 1 tbl., used lite soy sauce and added a squeeze of 1/4 fresh orange in place of the other tbl of lemon juice.(sometime too much lemon juice starts to cook the chicken and orange seemed more mild) I let the thighs sit in soy and 1 tbl lemon juice about 1/2 hour. Melted butter, added garlic, then added the thighs with however much marinade was on them. I let it cook over med heat and they sort of simmered for about 25 min.(I turned a few times) The sauce cooked down and I added the little bit of marinade left. I added a little honey in because it was still a little too salty for me. They turned out very sticky and good. Read More
Helpful
(28)
KANA
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2003
Greasy.....No kidding! The chicken was flavorful but I wouldn't use the drippings over rice unless you want to hear your arteries clogging....and this is from a person who likes to use drippings. That was too greasy even for me. Read More
Helpful
(17)
CRACKBONKERS
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2005
For this recipe, I use boneless, skinless thighs cut into chunks. After marinating the chicken, I add the sauteed garlic to the mix, spread on a plate (including all of the marinade) and microwave for 8 minutes. Easier, faster and doesn't burn. Read More
Helpful
(14)
ZUEBEE
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
We love any recipe with garlic so this one was greeted with enthusiasm at our table. Made good leftovers. The drippings are a little "greasy" as promised but tasty! Read More
Helpful
(11)
MrBadCookWhoLikes2Cook
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
This is a GREAT recipe! I used lemon juice and garlic powder instead. Added chopped onion when I melted the butter. Cooked the chicken in a wok in all of its marinade for 25 minutes over medium heat as suggested and also added a bit of honey to offset some of the saltiness also as suggested by other reviewers. Added half a bag of frozen peas and carrots during the last 7 minutes of cooking probably should have put them in a bit sooner but this dinner turned out AWESOME! Served over rice. Thanks for posting this Gary Read More
Helpful
(8)
Susie Littlewood
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2003
For some reason the soy sauce became a big ball of yuck burned in my pan. I might try again (the chicken was good) put not over medium-high heat (at least not on my stove). Read More
Helpful
(5)
OCG
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2005
For what it is this is a really good recipe. It was very down home comforting. I used boneless skinless thighs and added just a smidge of italian seasoning to spark it up and both my husband and I were happy with the meal. And NO you should NOT add the marinade. Read More
Helpful
(4)
KSARVER
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
This is a good recipe when you don't have a lot of time. My whole family enjoys it. It has a great flavor. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Giselle Aasiyah Amer
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2010
These were easy and my husband liked them but I wasn't thrilled. The soy sauce and garlic gave a good taste but I think it needs some tweaking. I did add a bit of honey to the sauce as the chicken was cooking but some ginger would also be good. Be careful to keep the heat down on this or it will burn easily. Read More
Helpful
(4)
