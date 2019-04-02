I have made this twice and as written it is too salty and with the skin it is way too greasy for me. But it is called greasy chicken. Tonight I took the skin off, cut the butter to 1 tbl., used lite soy sauce and added a squeeze of 1/4 fresh orange in place of the other tbl of lemon juice.(sometime too much lemon juice starts to cook the chicken and orange seemed more mild) I let the thighs sit in soy and 1 tbl lemon juice about 1/2 hour. Melted butter, added garlic, then added the thighs with however much marinade was on them. I let it cook over med heat and they sort of simmered for about 25 min.(I turned a few times) The sauce cooked down and I added the little bit of marinade left. I added a little honey in because it was still a little too salty for me. They turned out very sticky and good.
Greasy.....No kidding! The chicken was flavorful but I wouldn't use the drippings over rice unless you want to hear your arteries clogging....and this is from a person who likes to use drippings. That was too greasy even for me.
For this recipe, I use boneless, skinless thighs cut into chunks. After marinating the chicken, I add the sauteed garlic to the mix, spread on a plate (including all of the marinade) and microwave for 8 minutes. Easier, faster and doesn't burn.
We love any recipe with garlic so this one was greeted with enthusiasm at our table. Made good leftovers. The drippings are a little "greasy" as promised but tasty!
This is a GREAT recipe! I used lemon juice and garlic powder instead. Added chopped onion when I melted the butter. Cooked the chicken in a wok in all of its marinade for 25 minutes over medium heat as suggested and also added a bit of honey to offset some of the saltiness also as suggested by other reviewers. Added half a bag of frozen peas and carrots during the last 7 minutes of cooking probably should have put them in a bit sooner but this dinner turned out AWESOME! Served over rice. Thanks for posting this Gary
For some reason the soy sauce became a big ball of yuck burned in my pan. I might try again (the chicken was good) put not over medium-high heat (at least not on my stove).
For what it is this is a really good recipe. It was very down home comforting. I used boneless skinless thighs and added just a smidge of italian seasoning to spark it up and both my husband and I were happy with the meal. And NO you should NOT add the marinade.
This is a good recipe when you don't have a lot of time. My whole family enjoys it. It has a great flavor.
These were easy and my husband liked them but I wasn't thrilled. The soy sauce and garlic gave a good taste but I think it needs some tweaking. I did add a bit of honey to the sauce as the chicken was cooking but some ginger would also be good. Be careful to keep the heat down on this or it will burn easily.