Peach-Blackberry Crumble

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my favorite way to use wild blackberries. I like to serve this dessert on top of vanilla ice cream.

By thebrokelifeorg

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch crumble
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Crumble:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine peaches, white sugar, flour, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Mix until peaches are evenly coated. Add blackberries and stir gently until combined. Pour fruit mixture into a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Combine flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon for crumble in a separate bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle crumb mixture over the filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Flour or cornstarch can be added to the fruit mixture to thicken it, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 67.2g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2020
This was a really nice way to use up some super ripe peaches and fresh picked blackberries I had on hand. It's a simple dessert with tons of flavor, and doesn't really take a lot of time to make. I made this is a cast iron skillet instead of a pie pan, and it took about 42 minutes to bake. The reason I docked this 1 star because I found that there was simply too much of the crumb topping mix. I only added half the total amount, and I'm glad I did--it was a lot just using half, and I think using the full amount would have overwhelmed the fruit. This could also be a preference thing as I prefer a relatively even crumb topping to fruit ratio. I froze the extra crumb topping to use on some muffins later on; so no harm, no foul with making extra. I also used unsalted butter in the topping, so I added in 1/2 tsp salt to help offset some of the sweetness. Overall, a great recipe--thank you for sharing. Read More
