Peach-Blackberry Crumble

Rating: 4 stars

This was a really nice way to use up some super ripe peaches and fresh picked blackberries I had on hand. It's a simple dessert with tons of flavor, and doesn't really take a lot of time to make. I made this is a cast iron skillet instead of a pie pan, and it took about 42 minutes to bake. The reason I docked this 1 star because I found that there was simply too much of the crumb topping mix. I only added half the total amount, and I'm glad I did--it was a lot just using half, and I think using the full amount would have overwhelmed the fruit. This could also be a preference thing as I prefer a relatively even crumb topping to fruit ratio. I froze the extra crumb topping to use on some muffins later on; so no harm, no foul with making extra. I also used unsalted butter in the topping, so I added in 1/2 tsp salt to help offset some of the sweetness. Overall, a great recipe--thank you for sharing.