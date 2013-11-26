Crescent Roll Breakfast Pizza

This crescent roll pizza is what my kids ask for the most for breakfast!

By SUSANBOWMAN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pizza
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Spread crescent rolls on the bottom of a rimmed pizza pan. Top with sausage, followed by hash browns. Add pimentos and oregano.

  • Mix eggs, Cheddar cheese, milk, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour over pizza.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Top with Parmesan cheese and continue to bake for 5 minutes more.

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 1469.6mg. Full Nutrition
