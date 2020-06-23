Great-Gram Grosso's Pizza Crust
This pizza crust recipe comes from my great-grandma, Emma Grosso, who was from Italy. It has been enjoyed in our family through the generations and always receives compliments when I share it with friends.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Top pizza crusts with pizza sauce and your favorite toppings, leaving the cheese off. Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Top with shredded mozzarella, or your favorite cheese, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let stand a few minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 9.7g; sodium 294mg. Full Nutrition