Great-Gram Grosso's Pizza Crust

This pizza crust recipe comes from my great-grandma, Emma Grosso, who was from Italy. It has been enjoyed in our family through the generations and always receives compliments when I share it with friends.

By Kalyna

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 16-inch pizza crusts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1/2 cup warm water, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl. Set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix flour and salt together in a large bowl. Add water, oil, and yeast mixture; mix well.

  • Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until dough forms a solid lump, about 5 minutes. Place in a large greased bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Divide dough in half and spread out onto 2 pizza pans, making two 16-inch pizzas.

Cook's Note:

Top pizza crusts with pizza sauce and your favorite toppings, leaving the cheese off. Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Top with shredded mozzarella, or your favorite cheese, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Let stand a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 9.7g; sodium 294mg. Full Nutrition
