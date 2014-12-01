Grandma Pizza

Tons of flavor and a great solution for making a pizza at home.

By Shayna's Dad

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 square pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Place potato into a large pot and cover with cold water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain. Mash the potato and let cool to room temperature, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Combine flour, brown sugar, salt, yeast, and 2 tablespoons oil in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Add water and mix on low speed until it comes together and no dry flour remains. Add the potato and increase speed to medium until dough is stretchy.

  • Coat the bottom of a square, lipped baking sheet with the rest of the oil. Place the dough on the baking sheet and spread it out, edge to edge. Use cooking spray to coat plastic wrap. Cover the dough and let rest at room temperature for 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a cold, 8-inch skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and flip the garlic until is lightly browned. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, onion powder, oregano, and red pepper flakes and combine for about 2 minutes; add sugar and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in basil. Season sauce with salt and pepper.

  • Remove the plastic wrap and adjust the pizza dough if necessary, ensuring it fills the pan from corner to corner. Spread 1 cup of sauce over the crust using a spoon, leaving a 1-inch border. Coat the top with 1/2 of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and add mozzarella cheese evenly over the entire pizza. Add more tomato sauce randomly over the pizza and add remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Return to the oven and bake until crust is well browned and cheese is melted and lightly browned in spots, about 10 minutes. Cool at room temperature for 5 minutes before cutting.

Cook's Notes:

Fleischmann's(R) makes a new pizza yeast... it works great.

If you are using canned garlic, I would use the equivalent of 4 cloves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 31.5mg; sodium 976.3mg. Full Nutrition
