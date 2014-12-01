Grandma Pizza

My four kids and husband are not always easy to please when it comes to food, especially all in one meal. I made this recipe today and everyone LOVED it! I made the dough in my bread maker and let it rise on a large cookie sheet covered in plastic wrap. It got pretty big so I flattened it out to form into the pan about 30 minutes before baking it. The sauce was awesome. The only thing I modified was I cut the garlic down to 4 cloves (that was plenty of garlic!) and I added a tablespoon of brown sugar along with the white sugar at the end. I also mashed the tomatoes with a potato masher once they were in the pan to smooth them out a bit. We topped with deli salami and pepperoni. My husband said it’s the best homemade pizza he’s ever had! I’ll definitely make it abd the sauce again!

