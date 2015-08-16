Low-Carb Creamy Coconut Shrimp
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 315.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.6g 33 %
carbohydrates: 5.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 25.9g 40 %
saturated fat: 14.3g 72 %
cholesterol: 169.4mg 57 %
vitamin a iu: 950IU 19 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 2.7mg 5 %
folate: 15mcg 4 %
calcium: 55.3mg 6 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 52mg 19 %
potassium: 234.3mg 7 %
sodium: 175.9mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 233.1
