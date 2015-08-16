Low-Carb Creamy Coconut Shrimp

Quick low-carb dish with shrimp and cream sauce. Serve with alfalfa sprouts.

By Ruby Mare

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat coconut oil in a cast iron skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Stir in shrimp, heavy cream, spinach, flour, garlic powder, and salt. Bring to a boil and cook until shrimp changes color to pink, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat and add pine nuts.

Cook's Note:

You can use half-and-half instead of heavy cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 169.4mg; sodium 175.9mg. Full Nutrition
