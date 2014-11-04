Crispy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

If you like your pumpkin seeds crispy, you will love these. The amount of seeds and the amount of seasonings can vary. Just be sure to keep stirring every 10 minutes for at least an hour. I used the convection roast setting on my oven.

By Woody

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Clean seeds from pulp in cold water. Soak seeds in warm water with kosher salt for 30 minutes.

  • While seeds soak, preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Drain seeds and dry off a little with a cloth or paper towels. Spread out on a baking sheet and sprinkle with sea salt and garlic powder.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven, stirring and shaking the pan every 10 minutes, until light brown and crispy, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

Cook a little more if you want them crispier.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of kosher salt. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

