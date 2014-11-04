Crispy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
If you like your pumpkin seeds crispy, you will love these. The amount of seeds and the amount of seasonings can vary. Just be sure to keep stirring every 10 minutes for at least an hour. I used the convection roast setting on my oven.
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Cook a little more if you want them crispier.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of kosher salt. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 3.1g; sodium 1772.9mg. Full Nutrition